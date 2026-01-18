Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation Opens Applications For 2026 Arab Researchers Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 18 The Scientific Committee of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Award for Arab Researchers announced applications are now open for the Award's 44th cycle for 2026, setting March 31, 2026 as the deadline.According to a press statement issued by Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation (AHSF) on Sunday, the Award fields feature:· Medical and Health Sciences, covering genomic medicine and precision medicine, telemedicine, and digital health.· Engineering and Technological Sciences, including smart electrical power grid technologies, green hydrogen, and its derivatives.· Basic Sciences, encompassing artificial intelligence and smart earth observation, intelligent mathematical modeling, and its applications.· Humanities, Social, and Educational Sciences, including memory studies, and emotional and social intelligence in educational systems.· Water, Energy, and Food Sciences, covering soil health and fertility management, the circular economy, and energy efficiency in sustainable agriculture.· Economic and Administrative Sciences, including financial and administrative disclosure, and supply chain management.The Award recognizes "outstanding" scientific work produced in the five years ahead of the nomination that advances scientific and applied knowledge, addresses priority issues locally, regionally, and globally, and promotes a culture of scientific research through publication and dissemination.The Award consists of a certificate bearing its name, the winner's ID, the winning field, a USD 20,000 cash prize, and a commemorative plaque bearing the Award's name and logo.On eligibility conditions, the Scientific Committee noted applicants are required to hold an Arab nationality or of Arab origin, to be alive at the time of application, and to have produced scientific work of recognized scientific and social value.Applicants must also submit a summary of their scientific contribution in Arabic and English, particularly covering the last five years (2021–2025).The Committee noted submitted research must have been conducted in an Arab country, and that master's and doctoral theses are not included in the evaluation of the applicant's scientific output.Applicants are required to submit their scientific output online by registering and applying through the Award's online system available on the Foundation's website: (, along with the required documents and information, and in strict compliance with the form-filling instructions to facilitate the work of reviewers.Assessment of submitted and accepted scientific output is conducted by peer-review committees formed by the Award's Scientific Committee from experts with proven competence, based on criteria that ensure objectivity and credibility, in a bid to issue reasoned decisions to select winners or withhold the Award.On its goals, the Award aims to prepare a generation of Arab researchers, experts, and specialists in various scientific fields, and to support and activate Arab scientific research.