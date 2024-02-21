Balkh Businessman Rescued Soon After Kidnapping

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have rescued a businessman within two hours of being kidnapped in northern Balkh province.

In a statement, the police headquarters said security forces rescued Fawad Akbarzada from his kidnappers in the 6th police district of Mazar-i-Sharif on Tuesday night.

Akbarzada was abducted from his house in limits of 8th police district earlier in the day. But two hours later, the security forces freed and reunited him with his family.

hz/sa/mud

Visits: 8