Al Khulaifi Discusses Gaza With US Special Envoy For Middle East Humanitarian Issues

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues H E David Satterfield, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were reviewed. The Minister of State stressed the necessity of the continuous entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. He also underscored the need to strengthen regional and international efforts aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire. For his part, the US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues expressed his country's appreciation for the continuation of the joint mediation efforts of Qatar in the Gaza Strip, in addition to its efforts in the relief aspect.