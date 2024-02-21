Akaay Kohli Is Already An Instagram Star! Fake Accounts Dedicated To Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Son Rise

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akaay Kohli, the newborn son of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, is already making waves on Instagram with the emergence of fake accounts dedicated to the celebrity baby. Despite being just days old, Akaay has become a social media sensation, attracting attention and admiration from fans worldwide.

Their admirers, as well as members of the cricket and Bollywood communities, inundated their birth announcement posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple's second-time parenthood.

In the midst of this joyful news, certain social media users, including some fans of the couple, swiftly generated counterfeit social media profiles for their newborn child. Instagram witnessed a surge in numerous accounts bearing the name Akaay Kohli, mimicking the identity of the little boy. Just when one believes social media can't become any more challenging, certain users choose to engage in actions that lower the standards even further.