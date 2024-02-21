Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Snowfall In Kashmir, To Visit Kaman Post At Loc

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) Cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar has spent three days in the Gulmarg ski resort where nature welcomed him and his family with fresh snow for which Kashmir had been craving for over three months

“Sachin Tendulkar must be one of the most blessed human beings. His arrival in Gulmarg ushered in a bountiful snowfall for which skiers at the resort and thousands of common Kashmiris waited with bated breath for over three months”, said Altaf Ahmad, 45, an ardent Sachin fan who went to Gulmarg to have a glimpse of his hero.

During his stay at a resort, Sachin, his wife Anjali and daughter Sara came out to enjoy the snowfall. Sachin also drove a snow bike for sometime at Gulmarg.

He will be visiting an art & craft centre in the Kunzer area on the Gulmarg-Srinagar road on Wednesday. At the centre, shawl and carpet weavers will display their weaving craft to Sachin and family. He has been a keen admirer of arts and crafts.

Waiting eagerly for his arrival at the art & craft centre, one shawl weaver said,“His love for art and craft is natural. After all, he has been one of the greatest artists and craftsmen with the bat & ball.”

From Kunzer, Sachin is scheduled to visit the Aman Setu Bridge at the Kaman Post on the Line of Control in the Uri area of Baramulla district.

He is expected to interact with the soldiers at the Kaman Post who are the sentinels of the nation's borders and its integrity.

In the evening, the family will return to Srinagar city where they will spend the night at the Taj Vivanta resort situated by the banks of the famous Dal Lake.