66 Combat Engagements Take Place In Frontline Over Past Day, AFU Aircraft Carry Out 10 Strikes Against Enemy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were 66 combat engagements in the frontline over the past day. The aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 10 areas of concentration of personnel and five enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6:00 a.m. on February 21, Ukrinform reported.

During the day of February 20, there were 66x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 5x missile and 125x air strikes, 124x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses as well as other critical infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Last night, the russian occupants launched yet another attack on Ukraine, using Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Information on this attack is currently being updated.

Air strikes hit Hrachovka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, Katerynivka, Shevchenkove, Ivanivka, Hlushkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane (Kharkiv oblast), Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Vesele, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and Sablukivka (Kherson oblast).

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: the enemy launched 2x unsuccessful attempts to assault in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the adversary launched 8x attacks at the Ukrainian troops near Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, and Vyimka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 2x attacks of the adversary near Ivanivske (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 13x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sjeverne, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). The occupiers launched 20x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Novopavlivka axis: the enemy made 7x attempts to improve its tactical position south of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 7x adversary attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. For instance, the adversary launched 1x unsuccessful assault during the day of February 20.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of February 20, Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 10x concentrations of troops and 5x anti-aircraft missile systems of the adversary.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 9x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 1x fuels and lubricants depot, and 12x artillery systems of the russian invaders.

As reported, Kramatorsk came under enemy fire again yesterday. The enemy hit the industrial area and residential buildings with two explosions at around 8 p.m., and three people were injured.