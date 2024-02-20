               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
How To Protect Your Browser From Being Hijacked?


2/20/2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Browser hijackers, posing as legitimate tools, pose a significant threat to online security by compromising user privacy and system integrity. To protect your device, follow these safety measures



Utilize robust antivirus protection to defend against hijackers and malware, ensuring secure browsing experiences.



Exercise caution with links, refraining from clicking on suspicious ones found in emails, texts, or pop-up notifications.



Keep operating systems and browser software updated to patch vulnerabilities exploited by hijackers.



Regularly install software updates to maintain optimal security system functionality.



Exercise diligence when downloading software, reviewing end-user agreements to prevent inadvertent bundling with browser hijackers.



Avoid running freeware programs that unpack software post-installation



Change passwords if browser hijacking is suspected, especially for sensitive accounts like email or online banking.

