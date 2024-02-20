Iraq No Longer Needs U.S.-Led Coalition Forces: PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Feb 21 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, said yesterday that, Iraq does not need military advisors from 25 countries, to work within the mission of the U.S.-led international coalition, to fight the Daesh group.

Al-Sudani made the comments during a press conference, in which he stressed that, the Iraqi government began an integrated programme to improve the armament of the security forces, in conjunction with seeking to end the presence of the international coalition in the country.

The justifications for the coalition's existence in 2014 have ended today, and“we are in the year 2024,” al-Sudani said.

He said, the Daesh no longer poses a threat to Iraq's security, adding, the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces have improved significantly and it can now maintain security in the country.

Al-Sudani stressed that, the government hopes to move to a new phase of relations with the international coalition countries, including the economic, political and security aspects.

Al-Sudani's comment came, as Iraq and the U.S.-led coalition held on Feb 11, a new round of dialogue to discuss ending the coalition's mission in Iraq.– NNN-NINA

