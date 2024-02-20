Qawerk Recognized With IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 Award For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) QAwerk proudly announces its achievement in being named to the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 award for 2024.

- Konstantin Klyagin, Founder of QAwerk

KYIV, UKRAINE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- QAwerk, a leading software testing and quality assurance agency , has been honored with a place on the prestigious Global Outsourcing 100 list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

"Earning a spot on the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list for 2024 stands as a powerful testament to QAwerk's unwavering commitment to maintaining industry-leading standards, delivering reliable QA services , and helping clients achieve their business goals .” - said Konstantin Klyagin, Founder of QAwerk.“It's a proud moment for our team, and we're excited to continue exceeding expectations for our clients worldwide."

Honoring the top outsourcing service providers and advisors, the Global Outsourcing 100 relies on a team of expert judges to meticulously assess companies across four key areas: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Innovation Programs, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"Sincere appreciation and congratulations to the companies recognized in The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® for their unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic investments in partnerships, and innovative achievements during a period marked by challenges digital disruption, talent wars, and heightened risk and security challenges remarked Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "The dedication and leadership exhibited in delivering exceptional client experiences are truly commendable. Once again, congratulations to all the deserving recipients of this prestigious award."

About QAwerk:

QAwerk, an independent QA agency from Ukraine, leverages its expertise in manual and automated testing to future-proof software solutions for industry giants like Squarespace, VirtaMed, and ClickHouse. Established in 2015, they have a proven track record of success with over 300 projects.

For more information about QAwerk and its services, visit .

About IAOP:

IAOP is the sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

For more information and how you can become involved, visit .

Maryna Dimova

QAwerk

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram