Travel Agencies Announce Ramadan Umrah Packages

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With a few weeks remaining for Ramadan, Umrah operators in Qatar expect an influx of pilgrims to Makkah during the holy month and have announced special packages.

Operators, approved by the Haj and Umrah Department of the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, have started receiving bookings.

Umrah operators told the local Arabic daily Arrayah that Ramadan is considered one of the most prominent annual Umrah seasons, especially the Umrah in the last ten days of Ramadan.

Land and air pilgrimage packages are available with the travel agencies for the entire holy month. Bus trips take 10 days and the packages are available from QR1,000-1,200 without visa charges. There are also seven-day land trip packages for QR800.

The charges go up to QR1,600 for the last ten days of Ramadan. The packages include food and accommodation in Makkah. The air trip package, which includes ticket fare and accommodation, takes five days and costs between QR3,200-QR6,500.

Some agencies have announced packages for government employees and workers during the Eid al-Fitr holidays. The operators say they receive high booking rates after the packages are announced.

Nabil Abdullah, director of Hatem Haj and Umrah, said the campaign has begun receiving Umrah bookings for Ramadan with various packages. The land trips are carried out in air-conditioned buses.“Seven days are spent in Makkah while one day is in Medina. The round trip from Doha to Makkah takes two days,” he said adding that VIP packages that offer stay at Hyatt Regency Hotel overlooking the Grand Mosque are available from QR7,800.

Magdy Rizk, director of the Taibah Haj and Umrah, said his agency offers various packages in Qatar Airways. The trip takes 5-7 days and offers a stay in five-star hotels in Makkah. Packages start from QR4,400.

MENAFN20022024000067011011ID1107876098