Amir Leads Farewell Of Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the farewell of Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, upon departure along with the accompanying delegation from Hamad International Airport's Amiri Terminal on Tuesday, after a state visit to the country.

Also present in the farewell were the Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani and Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.



Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State of Kuwait HE Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar HE Khaled bin Badr Al Mutairi were also in attendance.

