Congress Came To Power In Telangana With False Promises: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that Congress came to power in Telangana with false promises.

Launching the BJP's Vijay Sankalp yatra in Telangana's Adilabad district, he said the Congress has failed to implement any of the guarantees given in the Assembly elections - to provide 2 lakh jobs, financial assistance of Rs.2,500 to every woman, enhancing widow pension to Rs.4,000 per month, free electricity up to 200 units every month, and houses for the poor.

"Congress has not implemented even one guarantee. There is only one guarantee that works in this country and that is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's guarantee," he said.

Claiming that the BJP has a bright future in Telangana, he exuded confidence that the party will win maximum number of Lok Sabha seats. He stated that BJP's vote share doubled in Telangana in the recent Assembly elections, from 6.8 per cent in 2018 to 13.9 per cent.

The party also won eight seats, up from one in 2018.

"I am confident that in the next elections this 8 will become 80," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister made it clear that the BJP will not have alliance with the BRS. He said the BJP will contest the coming elections on its own and win maximum seats.

Sarma said Adilabad district had the history of fighting Razakars.“Razakars have not been eliminated. There are new razakars. We have to defeat them,"? he said.

Stating that Hindus waited for Ram temple for 500 years, he alleged that Congress did not allow its construction and that the temple could be constructed only after Congress was removed from power. He also slammed Congress leaders for rejecting the invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram temple.

He also alleged that the Telangana government provided financial assistance to Tablegi Jamaat. "Hindus are making the biggest contribution to building India. The wealth should not be used for one community. This should be for the country's poor," he said.

Referring to current Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sarma remarked that when he undertook Bharat Jodo yatra earlier, the Congress lost elections in three states. He predicted that this time Congress will lose elections in the rest of the country and will not win more than 30 Lok Sabha seats while the NDA will cross the 400 mark.

"BJP should get 370 seats because it scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. He noted that BJP's five yatras in Telangana will cover 5,500 kms, spanning all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and 114 Assembly segments. There will be 106 public meetings and 102 road shows during the 12-day yatras. BJP MP K. Laxman and other leaders addressed the public meeting.

