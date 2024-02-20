Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Peep Hole Option For Doors (OSK-344)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to clearly view who is at the door before answering it, even if you're not home," said an inventor, from Burlington, Iowa, "so I invented the

H D PEEPHOLE. My design offers an improved alternative to standard peep holes that can obscure your view and may be difficult to use."

The invention provides an improved design for a door peep hole. In doing so, it offers a clear view prior to answering the door. It also enables the homeowners to capture still images and short video clips in real-time. As a result, it increases safety and security. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and business owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-344, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

