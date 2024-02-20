Bundesliga: Lonesome Harry Kane Fighting Bayern Munich's Path Back To Success

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin (Germany), Feb 20 (IANS) To speak about a performance low seems ludicrous when it comes to English forward Harry Kane in the shirt of Bayern Munich. The 25 league goals in 22 games and four in seven of the UEFA Champions League stands for stunning success as other strikers in Europe can rarely make par with the Three-Lions captain and former Tottenham forward, owning a contract until 2027.

But as a fact, the sportive crisis of the wavering 2020 treble winner seems to have reached the 30-year-old, reports Xinhua.

His gestures of despair, witnessed in decisive encounters such as in Leverkusen, Bochum, and Rome might give proof that things are far from satisfying for the attacker. "We don't find him in our games as much as we did before and as much as we want," Thomas Tuchel said while media reports speak of Kane as a lonesome excluded actor.

Later than his teammates such as Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, and Leroy Sane, the Englishmen are experiencing the effects of his team's disorders. The Bayern coach spoke about the apparent discrepancies between Kane's training performance and competitive actions after the forward spoiled a so-called 100-percent-chance in Bochum.

So far, Kane has stood for remarkable effectiveness. If it wasn't him scoring, he opened doors for teammates to kick the can down the road. His 3-2 came late in Bochum after he had failed to extend his side's lead to a safe 2-0 in minute 19 when missing a shot while a pass to Thomas Muller would have been the better solution.

The easiness of the 100-million striker's first months seems lost as his team's self-perception vanished over the past weeks. "His training performance is world-class. We are stunned every time we see him score," Tuchel added while mentioning: "He is experienced enough to get over that partly low in the games, and he doesn't need my advice; he needs more support from the team."

Tuchel spoke about the apparent dissatisfaction of Kane when it comes to Bayern's current difficulties. "Everyone can see he is not entirely happy."

Regularly, Kane's contribution is praised as the spearhead is dropping back to midfield to create a link and push his side's attacks aside from the somnambulistic certainty, he showed in the season's first half.

Now, as it seems, Bayern's disbalance to some extent has reached the Bavarian's super-star. In the first low in Bayern's shirt, Kane has discovered his lion-hearted spirit as he is demanding "to not hide" but to "together pull in the same direction as a team."

Despite the setbacks, Kane sees Bayern ahead of decisive games, and he is talking about a turnaround. This Saturday's league encounter against Leipzig on home soil seems a perfect opportunity to head back to happiness.

