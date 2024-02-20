Fyle Announces Integration With Sage 300 Construction & Real Estate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fyle's integration with Sage 300

CRE simplifies expense management and accounting for the construction and real estate industry.

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle , an expense management platform that works with customers' exciting credit cards, has integrated with

Sage 300 Construction & Real Estate (CRE) , a construction management and accounting software. This integration streamlines expense reporting, improves job costing accuracy, and gives construction companies real-time visibility into project budgets.

Dennis Stejskal, Head of Strategy for Sage Construction and Real Estate, expressed excitement for Fyle's focused approach to the construction industry: "Fyle's integration with Sage 300 CRE represents a major advancement in expense management for the construction industry. Traditionally, these tasks are time-consuming and manual.

Fyle's integration with Sage Intacct Construction, and now Sage CRE 300, along with the ability for field users to text receipts, creates a seamless and learning-curve-free experience, important for the construction industry."

Key advantages of the integration include:



A seamless two-way data import and export that ensures every project expense is coded accurately and exported as an Accounts Payable Invoice in Sage. Users can easily capture crucial details such as Expense Account, Job, Cost Code, Category, and Commitment directly within the Fyle expense form, simplifying reconciliation in Sage 300 CRE.

Additionally, Fyle has a 2-way integration with Sage Intacct and Sage Intacct for Construction and works with leading Sage partners like Accordant, EthosSystems, Sockeye, and Kerr.

Fyle previously introduced a feature where employees and users can just text their receipts, and the platform's AI automatically extracts data from the receipt, codes it, and matches it to the right credit card transaction. For construction firms, this translates to an unmatched ease of use and a zero learning curve for their on-field employees and contractors, who can submit receipts via text within seconds. Accountants can eliminate hours every month spent on chasing employees for expense receipts.

To learn more, visit



ABOUT

FYLE

Fyle reduces the time spent on expense management. Employees can submit receipts from everyday apps like Text, Gmail, Outlook, and Slack. The AI engine instantly codes data, assigns it to the right projects & cost centers, and pushes it to accounting software like NetSuite, Sage, QuickBooks, or Xero. Fyle directly integrates with your existing company cards to give you real-time transaction data and automated reconciliation.

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE Fyle Inc.