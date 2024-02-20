(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QuickNode and Uniblock Partner to Build the First Complete Web3 Tech Stack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- QuickNode , a leading blockchain development platform, is partnering with Uniblock , a Web3 API orchestration platform, to create the first complete Web3 technology stack – managing orchestration, API, and blockchain layers. Developers have long faced the difficulty of finding a reliable, all-in-one technology stack similar to the well-established stacks in Web2, and this partnership will bridge that gap.“QuickNode is excited to partner with Uniblock to solve this critical challenge in blockchain development. Together our products reduce a major barrier to building in Web3 and help developers spend more time building and shipping,” says Carl DiClimenti, Head of Developer Relations at QuickNode.Speaking about the partnership, Kevin Callahan, Co-Founder and CEO at Uniblock, says,“Until now, blockchain developers have needed to spend extra time and capital building infrastructure that mirrors what they'd find in Web2 to operate at scale. Together with QuickNode we've built the first complete Web3 tech stack (mirroring that of Web2) – removing a huge hurdle so developers can build and ship faster.”Uniblock's orchestration layer introduces middleware infrastructure to Web3, something that's existed for a long time in Web2. Until now, Web3 developers have had to manage the interactions between different blockchain services manually - a time-consuming process that's prone to errors. Uniblock automates these interactions, ensuring efficient data flow and robust error handling, allowing developers to concentrate on building rather than dealing with intricate blockchain API management.QuickNode plays an integral role by providing a full suite of blockchain API endpoints and infrastructure services that are essential for secure, decentralized innovation. Their offering includes a range of tools and resources backed by a globally-balanced infrastructure, which guarantees reliability and security. QuickNode's commitment to making blockchain development accessible and efficient aligns with Uniblock's mission by providing the reliable data streams that Uniblock leverages to optimize its orchestration services. Together, Uniblock and QuickNode are not just addressing the existing gaps in Web3 development but are also setting a new standard for building decentralized applications, offering developers a more integrated, efficient, and scalable tech stack that mirrors the reliability and ease of development associated with Web2 technologies."This strategic partnership works to eliminate a major pain point for developers in the blockchain space. It's a testament to our belief in Uniblock's vision and potential to streamline and accelerate the development of decentralized applications, setting a new standard for innovation and accessibility in the Web3 ecosystem,” shares Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund .What is an Orchestration Layer?An orchestration layer, such as Uniblock, acts as the central nervous system for Web3 development, intelligently managing the flow of data and requests across the entire tech stack. It simplifies the development process by providing a unified interface for interacting with multiple APIs, automating retry and fallback mechanisms, and optimizing calls for cost efficiency and performance. It allows developers to focus on innovation instead of building infrastructure.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Web3, offering developers a seamless, integrated environment to build the decentralized applications of the future. With the complete tech stack now at their fingertips, developers can accelerate their work, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the decentralized world.About QuickNodeSince its founding in 2017, QuickNode has emerged as the go-to solution for businesses and innovators requiring world-class blockchain development tools for speed, reliability, and security. Handling over eight billion blockchain requests daily, QuickNode boasts a 2.5X faster response time than competitors and 99.99% uptime across 27+ chains and 40+ networks. With a user-friendly interface and a robust multi-chain developer tool suite, QuickNode is an ideal choice for top Web3 businesses and global brands.About UniblockUniblock introduces an orchestration layer, built on top of leading providers, which offers developers a single, unified interface to access the most cost-efficient and effective blockchain services available. This not only simplifies the API call process but also includes advanced features like automatic retries for failed calls, intelligent routing to prevent bottlenecks, and fallback mechanisms to ensure service reliability and availability.Media ContactQuickNodeKyle Gannon...

