Visit Of Turkiс Culture And Heritage Foundation President To Kyrgyzstan Kicks Off (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On February 19, 2024, president of the Turkic Culture and
Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova met with Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Aibek Moldogaziev. The
meeting held within the framework of the visit of the president of
the Foundation to the Kyrgyz Republic.
During the meeting, a constructive exchange of views took place
on the current and planned cooperation of the Foundation with the
Kyrgyz Republic, the action plans of the organization for 2024 and
2025 were discussed in detail.
The president of the Foundation informed the Kyrgyz side about
the projects planned for implementation in the Kyrgyz Republic, the
first of which is the restoration and museumification of the
house-museum of Alykul Osmonov in Bishkek. The steps to promote the
common Turkic cultural heritage on multilateral platforms were
considered in detail. Aktoty Raimkulova thanked the Kyrgyz side for
the constant support of the Foundation's activities.
Aibek Moldogaziev highly appreciating the Foundation's
contribution to the promotion of the cultural and spiritual
heritage of the Kyrgyz people in the international arena, outlined
new areas of cooperation proposed by the Kyrgyz side in the near
future.
The parties expressed mutual readiness to maintain high activity
of interaction between the Foundation and the Kyrgyz Republic, as
well as joint measures to protect and promote the cultural heritage
of the Turkic world.
