Britney Spears Says ‘Being Single Is Awesome,’ Amid Dating Rumours

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has insisted she is still single, despite being linked to an ex. The 'Toxic singer' opened up about her love-life as she shared another dancing video on Instagram.

She said, "Being single is awesome," seemingly shutting down rumours she is back with her felon ex Paul Richard Soliz, reports co'.

“Beautiful Sunday. Hopeless romantic, understanding that being single is awesome,” she added. It came as it was reported the star was dating Soliz, a convicted felon who worked as her housekeeper to 'clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash'.

Sources told Us Weekly Paul is very much back on the scene. One said: "Britney and Paul are definitely together. He's still in the picture."

A second source confirmed the same, despite Britney declaring to fans she is still a free agent. Just last week Britney boldly declared she "loves" someone new, five months after her sad split from her husband of one year Sam Asghari.

As per co', the singer broke the news to her 42 million fans, revealing she could have a new love interest in her life. Britney has been updating her page. She sent rumour mills into overdrive as she posed up a storm standing inside a private jet.

She kept fans guessing as she captioned the shot "I love him". It comes after Britney showed off her moves as she danced around in a red latex bodysuit, complete with devil horns.

--IANS

aa/dan