Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha Welcomes New F&B Manager

Doha, Qatar: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha is delighted to announce the appointment of Ahmed Sleiman as the new Food and Beverage Manager.

With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry at international hotels in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Ahmed brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in food and beverage operations and strategic planning.

Having been in the hospitality industry for more than two decades now, Ahmed realized that success is not just based on the contributions of one team member but the employees in one group, committed to team effort and collaboration, which is one of the reasons he has enjoyed growing in the field.

In his new role, Ahmed will be primarily responsible for overseeing the hotel's restaurants, Al Nafourah Garden, The Cellar Spanish Restaurant, Choices all-day dining, Room Service, Sky Lounge as well as banquet facilities.

He will play a crucial role in leading efforts to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the dining experience for our valued guests.“We are thrilled to welcome Ahmed to our team,” said Malte Budde, general manager of Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha.

“With his expertise and passion for culinary innovation, we are confident that he will elevate our food and beverage offerings to new heights and provide guests with unforgettable dining experiences,” he continued.