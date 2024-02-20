Manju Warrier to Nayanthara- 9 most beautiful Malayalam actresses

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Beauty is subjective, and there are many brilliant and attractive women in the Malayalam cinema business. Here are seven females that are highly regarded for their ability and beauty.

Beauty is subjective, and many brilliant and attractive women are in the Malayalam cinema business. Here are seven females that are highly regarded for their ability and beauty.

Nazriya gained popularity for her charming screen presence and bubbly personality. She has delivered notable performances in films such as Bangalore Days and Ohm Shanthi Oshaana.



Meera Jasmine gained fame for her acting talent and expressive performances. She has won several awards for her roles in films such as Padam Onnu Oru Vilapam and Achuvinte Amma.

Known for her exceptional acting skills and graceful demeanour, Manju Warrier has been a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema for several decades.



Nithya Menen is admired for her natural acting style and versatility. She has garnered praise for her roles in films like "Ustad Hotel," "Mersal," and "OK Kanmani."

Parvathy is celebrated for her versatility and natural acting prowess. Her performances in films like Ennu Ninte Moideen and Take Off have earned her critical acclaim.

Nayanthara has made a mark in Malayalam cinema with her compelling performances. Her beauty and acting skills have earned her a significant following across South India.

Bhavana is celebrated for her versatility and natural acting abilities. She has delivered memorable performances in films like "Nammal," "Chithiram Pesuthadi," and "C.I.D. Moosa."

Manjima debuted in Malayalam cinema with the film "Oru Vadakkan Selfie" and has since garnered attention for her acting skills and charming presence on screen.

Rima Kallingal is known for her bold and unconventional choice of roles. She has earned critical acclaim for her performances in films like "22 Female Kottayam" and "Rani Padmini."