War Update: Defense Forces Repel Over 50 Enemy Attacks In Five Sectors, Thwart Attempts To Advance In Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled a total of 53 enemy attacks in five sectors, four offensive attempts in two sectors and five more assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The General Staff reported 70 combat engagements on the front lines in the past day. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains challenging.

Ukrainian aircraft targeted 10 enemy manpower clusters, 1 command post, and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile sites in the past day. Additionally, in the eastern direction, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two enemy aircraft: a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter.

Ukrainian missile troops struck one enemy command post, four ammunition depots and five artillery units.

In total, Russian invaders carried out 4 missile attacks and 52 airstrikes, as well as 72 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged. There have been no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Baranivka, Chernihiv region, and Bobylivka, Sumy region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Senkivka in the Chernihiv region; Katerynivka, Taratutynr, Yizdetske, Luhivka, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted to launch offensives near the town of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region three times, but all attempts were unsuccessful. Additionally, the enemy conducted air strikes near Tabaivka, Pishchane, and Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. Furthermore, approximately 10 settlements, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region, were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman sector, the defense forces successfully repelled four attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. Additionally, over 10 localities were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, as well as Serebrianka, Terny, Torske, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy was attempting to improve its tactical position. About 10 localities, including Bohdanivka, Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and New York in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkyne, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. Around 20 areas were targeted by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector of the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka. The towns of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Kostiantynivka were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attempted to launch an offensive in the area of Staromaiorske, located in the Donetsk region. Approximately 10 localities, including Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, Rivne in the Donetsk region, and Novodarivka and Levadne in yjr Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Additionally, more than 20 localities were subjected to artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy continues to attempt to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. There were five assault attempts over the past day. The towns of Kherson, Antonivka, Zelenivka, and Krynky in the Kherson region were subjected to artillery and mortar fire. Additionally, the enemy fired nine times from multiple launch rocket systems.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kupiansk direction.