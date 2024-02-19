Future Electronics Hosted A Market Intelligence Seminar In Dortmund, Germany

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted the first edition of the Market Intelligence Seminar in Dortmund, Germany on January 23rd, 2024.
The Market Intelligence Seminar was designed to give Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 customers first-hand insights into the current electronic components market and supply landscape.
The seminar was moderated by Can Pollok, Branch Manager at the Dortmund office. Presentations were made by executives from top companies in the industry such as Onsemi, Littelfuse, Nexperia, and Vishay. The presentations centred around lead-time development, component pricing, supplier investments, and market development.
Future Electronics is thankful to all who attended the Market Intelligence Seminar and to all the presenters. The Company hosts seminars and trainings worldwide to help its clients thrive in the ever-evolving and fast-paced electronics industry.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
...
###
Company :-Future Electronics
User :- Jamie Singerman
Email :...
Phone :-514-694-7710
Url :-
Other articles by Future Electronics
MENAFN19022024003198003206ID1107871838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.