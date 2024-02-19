Russian Airline To Increase Number Of Flights From Grozny To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The Russian airline "Utair" increases the number of flights from
the capital of the Chechen Republic to Baku, Azernews reports.
The press service of Grozny (North) International Airport, named
after A. Kadyrov, released information about this.
It is planned to add two weekly flights from Grozny to Baku
starting in April this year. Thus, the airline's planes will make
four weekly flights on the Grozny-Baku-Grozny route.
