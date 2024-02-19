Electronic Shelf Label Market To Cross USD 4.39 Billion By 2030 Owing To Integration With Iot And Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electronic Shelf Label Market

Electronic Shelf Label Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Report Scope & OverviewIn the dynamic landscape of retail, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) have emerged as a revolutionary technology, transforming traditional pricing methods into a streamlined, digital experience. ESLs are electronic displays attached to store shelves, providing real-time, accurate information on product prices, promotions, and inventory. This technology eliminates the need for manual price adjustments, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring pricing consistency across the store. The scope of electronic shelf label market extends beyond basic pricing functions, encompassing features such as dynamic pricing, product information updates, and integration with inventory management systems.The Electronic Shelf Label Market, valued at USD 994.50 million in 2022, is positioned for significant expansion. Projections indicate a robust growth trajectory, with an anticipated market size of USD 4.39 billion by 2030. This substantial growth is driven by a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030.Get Free Sample Report of Electronic Shelf Label Market @Top Companies Featured in Electronic Shelf Label Market Report:.Advantech Inc.Altierre Corporation.Displaydata Limited.E Ink Holdings Inc.Herbert Retail Limited.M2COMM.Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated.Teraoka Seiko Co Ltd.SoluM.SES-imagotag.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.One of the main drivers propelling the electronic shelf label market forward is the demand for improved customer experience and increased operational efficiency. Retailers are adopting ESLs to stay competitive in the digital age, where consumers expect instant access to accurate product information. The market is further stimulated by the growing trend of omnichannel retailing, where ESLs play a pivotal role in maintaining consistency between online and in-store pricing. However, challenges such as initial implementation costs and the need for infrastructure upgrades act as restraints. Opportunities lie in the potential for ESLs to evolve into smart retail solutions, integrating with IoT devices and enhancing the overall shopping experience.Demand for Operational Efficiency Drives Electronic Shelf Label Market Growth, Fueled by Adoption in Retail Sector for Streamlined PricingThe electronic shelf label market is propelled by various growth drivers, with the primary one being the increasing focus on improving operational efficiency in the retail sector. ESLs streamline pricing processes, reducing the likelihood of errors and enhancing the overall customer experience. Furthermore, the demand for real-time pricing updates and promotions drives the adoption of ESLs, especially in sectors like groceries and electronics. However, restraints such as the initial implementation cost and the need for substantial infrastructure upgrades may slow down the market penetration.Despite these challenges, opportunities abound in the electronic shelf label market. The integration of ESLs with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning presents exciting possibilities for personalized pricing strategies and data-driven decision-making. Additionally, the expanding scope of ESLs beyond traditional retail to industries like healthcare and logistics opens up new avenues for market growth. As the ESL market continues to evolve, strategic partnerships and collaborations are likely to play a crucial role in addressing challenges and maximizing opportunities for sustained growth.Regional AnalysisThe North American electronic shelf label market has witnessed significant growth owing to the widespread acceptance of automation in retail operations. The United States and Canada have emerged as key contributors, with retailers leveraging ESL solutions to enhance pricing efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve overall customer experience. In Europe, ESL adoption has been robust, with countries such as Germany, the UK, and France leading the way. The European market is characterized by a high degree of digitalization in retail, stringent regulations, and the presence of major retail chains. The Asia-Pacific region is a burgeoning market for ESL, driven by the rapid expansion of the retail sector, especially in countries like China, Japan, and India. The increasing demand for seamless and efficient retail operations is fostering ESL adoption.Buy Complete Report at Discounted Price @Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation as Follows:By Type.LCD ESL.Segmented e-paper ESL.Full graphic e-paper ESL.E-InkBy Technology.Radio Frequency.Infrared.Near-field Communication.ZigBee.BLE.Wi-Fi.OthersBy Application.Industrial.Commercial.Supermarket and Hypermarket.Convenience Store.Departmental Store.Specialty Store.PharmaciesBy Display Size.Less than 3 inches.3 to 7 inches.7 to 10 inches.More than 10 inchesSegmentation by Region:.North America.Europe.Asia-Pacific.The Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaImpact of RecessionThe ongoing recession has a dual impact on the electronic shelf label market, presenting both challenges and opportunities. On one hand, economic downturns may lead retailers to reevaluate their budgets, potentially delaying or scaling back ESL implementations. The initial cost of adopting ESL technology could be perceived as a hurdle during financially uncertain times. However, on the positive side, the recession may drive retailers to focus more on cost-effective solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce operational expenses.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has sent ripples across various sectors, and the electronic shelf label market is no exception. The conflict has ushered in a complex array of both positive and negative impacts on this niche industry. On the positive side, the ESL market has witnessed an uptick in demand as retailers seek more efficient and dynamic pricing strategies to navigate the economic uncertainties stemming from the geopolitical unrest. Electronic shelf labels offer retailers the flexibility to adjust prices in real-time, enabling them to respond swiftly to fluctuations in currency values and supply chain disruptions. However, on the flip side, the conflict has also introduced challenges to the ESL market. Disruptions in the supply chain, particularly with regard to the production of electronic components and raw materials sourced from the affected regions, have led to potential shortages and increased manufacturing costs.Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, By Type9. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, By Technology10. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, By Application Type11. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, By Display Size12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profile14. Competitive Landscape15. USE Cases and Best Practices16. ConclusionContinued....Access Complete Report Details with Full TOC and Graphs @ConclusionThe SNS Insider report on the electronic shelf label market delves deep into the industry's dynamics, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, key players, and future prospects. The report covers crucial aspects such as technological innovations, market drivers, challenges, and competitive landscapes. Additionally, it provides insights into the regional nuances affecting ESL adoption and offers strategic recommendations for businesses looking to thrive in this evolving market. SNS Insider's in-depth coverage ensures that stakeholders are well-equipped with actionable intelligence to make informed decisions in the dynamic landscape of the market.About Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube