Icherisheher On UNESCO's World Heritage Calendar (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Twelve monuments
from the UNESCO World Heritage List are included in the calendar
published by the organization for 2024, the Department of State
Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" told Trend .
"The monuments included in the calendar were selected from 1157
historical monuments of 168 countries inscribed on the UNESCO World
Heritage List. It is a matter of pride that Icherisheher is also
among the 12 monuments included in this calendar. To note, the main
purpose of publishing the above-mentioned calendar is to inform a
wider audience about the monuments considered to be the pearls of
human culture and their universal value," the statement of the
Reserve's management says.
