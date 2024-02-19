               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Icherisheher On UNESCO's World Heritage Calendar (PHOTO)


2/19/2024 7:10:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Twelve monuments from the UNESCO World Heritage List are included in the calendar published by the organization for 2024, the Department of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" told Trend .

"The monuments included in the calendar were selected from 1157 historical monuments of 168 countries inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is a matter of pride that Icherisheher is also among the 12 monuments included in this calendar. To note, the main purpose of publishing the above-mentioned calendar is to inform a wider audience about the monuments considered to be the pearls of human culture and their universal value," the statement of the Reserve's management says.

