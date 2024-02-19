. XELLAR Celebrates Trade Fair Premiere At The Tube With Its High-Performance Pipe And Profile Welding Module X-Weld

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo XELLAR Technologies

XELLAR: high-performance pipe and profile welding module "X-Weld"

.Unique: For large material dimensions and high speeds .Numerous welding processes for almost all steels, aluminum, copper, brass and titanium

MARKTHEIDENFELD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XELLAR Technologies is celebrating its debut at the Tube trade fair with the highly flexible and powerful "X-Weld" module for welding pipes and profiles.This highly productive trade fair premiere from the North Bavarian machine manufacturer can be used for microplasma, TIG, laser and high-frequency welding as required. It can reach speeds of up to 35 m/min for most processes, and even 200 m/min for the high-frequency version. The weld seams are characterized by high quality: They meet the demanding specifications of the European standard EN 10217-7 DIN for welded steel pipes under pressure loads.Exceptional speeds and material dimensionsAccording to XELLAR, the high speeds as well as the material dimensions that can be processed are unrivaled in Europe. "X-Weld" is suitable for pipes of various cross-sections with diameters between 3 and 127 mm and wall thicknesses between 0.1 and 3 mm. Larger dimensions are possible on request with special solutions. It can also weld profiles with dimensions from 10 mm to 100 mm side length - even with complex geometries.The welding module can be used for a wide range of materials - from low-alloy to high-strength plain, stainless and duplex steels, as well as for aluminum, manganese, copper, brass and titanium. It can process both cold and hot-rolled, galvanized and non-galvanized, pickled and unpickled surfaces.XELLAR will be presenting the innovative "X-Weld" module at the Tube in Düsseldorf from April 14 to 19 at booth A14 in hall 6.For many applications and industriesThanks to its versatility and high performance, and the high quality of its weld seams, XELLAR's innovation is suitable for numerous applications and industries. Longitudinally welded high-pressure pipes for pumps and battery cells can be processed with "X-Weld", as can pipes with high surface requirements. These include pipes for filling and desalination plants. The main target sectors are the automotive, construction and food industries."X-Weld" is particularly safeThe "X-Weld" element can be flexibly integrated into the modular XELLAR roll forming systems, which are designed for material widths of 200, 300 and 400 mm. Like all of the modules, it is completely enclosed, which means it meets the highest standards in terms of occupational safety and environmental protection.The modular XELLAR roll forming systems can be retrofitted at any timeXELLAR roll forming systems are extremely variable thanks to their modular design and are suitable for use in many different industries. This allows companies to significantly reduce machine costs and to manufacture different product ranges quickly and cost-effectively.In addition to "X-Weld", there are modules for roll forming, punching and cutting to length, which can be combined with each other as required via plug & play and retrofitted at any time. Other processes such as plastic extrusion or the foaming, adhesive bonding and packaging of profiles are implemented on a customer-specific basis.XELLAR roll forming systems are also characterized by an ergonomic design, a compact, functional structure and intelligent sensor technology, monitoring and data communication.About XELLAR Technologies and the PROFILMETALL GroupXELLAR Technologies GmbH, formerly Profilmetall Engineering GmbH, in Marktheidenfeld, Franconia, together with Profilmetall GmbH in Hirrlingen, district of Tübingen, form the PROFILMETALL Group. This is the specialist for roll-formed metal profiles and roll forming systems. It is the only supplier in Germany to offer the entire scope of roll forming expertise in series production, toolmaking and mechanical engineering within a single group of companies. The range of services includes the development, design and manufacture of roll forming systems, special machines and individual roll forming tools, including comprehensive services as well as the series production of ready-to-install metal profiles on behalf of its customers.The innovative medium-sized family business with 120 employees has almost 50 years of experience and works in cooperation with numerous scientific institutions. Its customers across Europe come from many sectors - from window, switch cabinet and automotive construction to the furniture, electrical and solar industries, as well as building, warehouse and medical technology. The PROFILMETALL Group achieved a turnover of 26 million euros in 2022.Contact at XELLAR Technologies GmbHXELLAR Technologies GmbH, Dillberg 22, 97828 Marktheidenfeld, GermanyRalph Muhm, i.V. Head of Sales, Service and MarketingPhone 09391-9888-27, E-Mail: ...Further information can be found atYou can also download the jpg images in print resolution and the text of the press release as a Word document with the image captions from#PI_555 .Please send a sample copy:auchkomm Unternehmenskommunikation, F. Stephan Auch, Hochstraße 11, D-90429 Nürnberg, ...,

Ralph Muhm

XELLAR Technologies GmbH

+49 9391 988827

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn