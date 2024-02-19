Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort And Spa Welcomes Mr Ananda Shete As Safety & Security Manager

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa has announced the appointment of Ananda Shete as the new Safety & Security Manager, reaffirming their commitment to guest safety and property security. With over 16+ years of extensive experience in security management, Shete brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.



The new manager's career in security is characterized by exceptional leadership and dedication. His stellar career includes associations with renowned properties such as JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Hyatt Regency Pune, Courtyard by Marriott Pune, Hyatt Ahmedabad, and the rest.



The professional's ability to plan, monitor, and implement security arrangements, including personnel training and deployment, aligns with the resort's commitment to maintaining high standards in compliance with legal requirements. In his new role as Safety & Security Manager at Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa, Ananda Shete will assume responsibility for overseeing all aspects of security operations, managing a dedicated team tasked with ensuring the safety and security of guests and staff.



Sumit Kumar, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa, expressed excitement about Shete's appointment, stating, "His vast experience in security management makes him a valuable asset to our team, and we eagerly anticipate his contributions in upholding the highest levels of security for our valued guests."



Commenting on his appointment, Ananda Shete said, "I am really excited to join the vibrant, carefree, and optimistic team wherein I get the opportunity to lead the team to further enhance the processes, looking after the safety of guests and offering an elevated experience for all."





Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Muskan Jain .

Email :...

Mobile:- 9871848518

Other articles by Hyatt Regency