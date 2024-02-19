Azerbaijani Mps To Attend OSCE PA Winter Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

MPs of Milli Majlis, head of delegation to OSCE PA Azay Guliyev, members Tahir Mirkishili, Agalar Valiyev, Tural Ganjaliyev will visit Austrian capital Vienna on February 20 to participate in the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports, citing Milli Majlis.

It was noted that meetings of the general committees of the institution on political and security, democracy, human rights and humanitarian issues, the economy, science, technology, and environment, and the Standing Committee will be held within the framework of the session.

The Milli Majlis delegation to the OSCE PA will take part in the discussion of issues on the agenda of the winter session and committee meetings.

The trip will end on February 24.