Azerbaijani Mps To Attend OSCE PA Winter Session

MPs of Milli Majlis, head of delegation to OSCE PA Azay Guliyev,
members Tahir Mirkishili, Agalar Valiyev, Tural Ganjaliyev will
visit Austrian capital Vienna on February 20 to participate in the
winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports, citing Milli Majlis.
It was noted that meetings of the general committees of the
institution on political and security, democracy, human rights and
humanitarian issues, the economy, science, technology, and
environment, and the Standing Committee will be held within the
framework of the session.
The Milli Majlis delegation to the OSCE PA will take part in the
discussion of issues on the agenda of the winter session and
committee meetings.
The trip will end on February 24.
