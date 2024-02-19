Kuwaiti Company, Uzbekistan Discuss Co-Op In Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. The Embassy
of Uzbekistan in Kuwait hosted a meeting with Deputy Chairman, Head
of Trade Sector of Al Mawashi Company Mutaz Yasin, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Mutaz Yasin was acquainted with detailed
information on large-scale changes implemented in Uzbekistan,
privileges provided for export of Uzbek products, favorable
conditions created for foreign importers.
As a result of the meeting, it was decided to organize online
negotiations between the representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry
of Agriculture and Al Mawashi Company to discuss in practical terms
the matters of import from Uzbekistan of products of interest to
the Kuwaiti side.
In addition, Mutaz Yasin plans to visit Uzbekistan in the near
future for discussions with representatives of farms in the
country, as well as to bring Uzbek honey products.
Al Mawashi Company was established in Kuwait with 70 percent
share of the state and 30 percent of the private sector in 1973.
The company has more than 20 million square meters of farmland and
about 35 retail stores. Al Mawashi imports 55,000 head of cattle
and sheep from Australia and South Africa every month on its own
two large ships.
