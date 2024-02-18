Electric Outages Blight Cyprus As Storm Lashes Island

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A powerful storm battering Cyprus has left parts of Limassol and Nicosia without electricity.

According to EAC's press officer, Christina Papadopoulou, extensive damage was caused in Germasogeia , where high winds felled power lines.

Media reports suggest eight electricity pylons have been uprooted, three transformers destroyed and many cables cut.

Technicians are now checking the damage, meaning there will be a delay before the electric supply is restored. There are currently outages in Germasogeia, Mouttayakas, Foinikaria, Akrountas, part of Agios Athanasios, and Akrotiri.

Parts of Cyprus have been battered by hailstorms among a deluge of rain as well as thunder, as a yellow weather warning remains in place until this afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, Limassol is feeling the brunt of the storm with hail reported to be pummeling Polemidia, Ypsona and Fasoula.