HBKU Hosts Graduate Studies Open House for 2024-2025 Academic Year

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, February 17, 2024 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) hosted its Graduate Studies Open House on February 14, 2024, inviting prospective graduate students to learn about the university’s range of multidisciplinary academic programs and apply for admission for the upcoming 2024/2025 academic year.



Held in-person at Minaretein, Education City, the event provided an opportunity for potential applicants based in Qatar to inquire about HBKU’s 40 master's and doctoral degree programs and one bachelor's degree offered through its six colleges. Attendees also had the chance to hear about the application process directly from the university’s admissions staff and connect with the deans and internationally established faculty of the College of Islamic Studies, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Engineering, College of Law, College of Health and Life Sciences, and College of Public Policy. This allowed them to make further inquiries regarding the curricula and research opportunities offered by academic programs.



Commenting on the growing popularity of the university’s programs, Dr. Michael J. Benedik, HBKU Provost, said: “Every edition of this event brings more and more prospective students who are keen to learn how our multidisciplinary academic programs imbue them with an entrepreneurial mindset and prepare them to shape novel solutions that hold global impact. We have consistently surpassed admissions records every year, and encourage aspiring students to submit their applications in a timely manner for the university’s consideration.”



The Graduate Studies Open House 2024 is part of HBKU’s ongoing admissions campaign, which features a series of upcoming information sessions dedicated to each college. In addition to the February 14 university wide event, the College of Islamic Studies will host multiple information sessions from February 20-28, while the College of Law will hold sessions on February 21. The College of Public Policy is scheduled for February 27, and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences will conduct their session on March 5. For further details about the upcoming information sessions, please visit



As the only comprehensive graduate research university in Qatar, HBKU degrees cover fields of study that address critical challenges facing Qatar and the world and position graduates for exciting and transformational career opportunities.



Students benefit from access to HBKU’s vibrant research ecosystem, which includes the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, Qatar Computing Research Institute, and Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute. Both the colleges and institutes cover five focus areas in their research - Artificial Intelligence, Precision Health, Progressive Education, Social Progress, and Sustainability.



The deadline for international applicants to join HBKU in Fall 2024 closed on February 1, 2024. However the deadline for Qataris, GCC nationals, and residents (with eligibility for merit-based funding) is March 14, 2024, with last-minute applications closing on May 1, 2024.



