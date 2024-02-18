Artillery Showcase The Sidewinder X4 Plus High-Speed 3D Printer

(MENAFN- GetNews) Artillery, a renowned manufacturer of 3D printers, is set to release its newest addition to their lineup, the Sidewinder X4 Plus, on February 20th.

One notable improvement is the implementation of the Klipper Firmware, allowing for increased printing speeds of up to 500mm/s, with a default speed of 300mm/s. This ensures faster and more efficient printing without compromising on the quality of the final product. Additionally, the Sidewinder X4 Plus features an efficient and instant cooling system, which further enhances print quality during high-speed printing.

Navigating through the printer's settings and options has also been made easier with the inclusion of a full-color touch screen. This handheld 4.3-inch display provides a user-friendly interface for seamless operation.



The Smart XY axis compensation feature ensures superior print quality by ensuring stability during the printing process. This is particularly useful in maintaining precision and accuracy for complex prints.

To cater to the needs of DIY enthusiasts, the X4 Plus offers both ABL (Automatic Bed Leveling) and Manual auxiliary leveling. With an impressive 121-point ABL system, combined with manual leveling options, users have greater control in achieving the perfect printing surface.

Innovative features such as top lighting and nozzle light have been introduced to monitor printing progress in darker environments, providing convenience and ease of use.

The inclusion of XY Axis Metal Linear Rails ensures smooth movement at high speeds with low resistance, resulting in enhanced printing efficiency and reliability.

For seamless connectivity, the Sidewinder X4 Plus comes equipped with a high-speed WIFI module, enabling remote control printing. Additionally, a web control system is available for those who prefer a more DIY approach to their 3D printing projects.

Lastly, the X4 Plus boasts a larger build volume of 300*300*400mm, accommodating bigger and more ambitious prints.

With the launch of the Sidewinder X4 Plus, Artillery has once again solidified its position as a leading provider of high-quality 3D printers. Whether you are a hobbyist or a professional, this new model is sure to impress with its advanced features and improved printing capabilities.

