UN Envoy Calls To Build Strong, United Libya

Abdoulaye Bathily, special representative of the
Secretary-General for Libya and head of the United Nations Support
Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), on Saturday called on Libyan leaders to
come together to build a strong, united, and resilient Libya,
Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
"It is imperative that Libyan leaders acknowledge their
responsibility and be held accountable for their decisions and
actions, as they directly impact the lives of the Libyan people.
They must come together, settle all politically contentious issues,
and agree on a way forward to build a strong, united, and resilient
Libya," Bathily said in a statement on the occasion of the 13th
anniversary of the Feb. 17 revolution.
Bathily warned that the current status quo poses a significant
threat to the unity of Libya, stressing that the fragility of its
institutions and the deep divisions within the nation represent
grave risks to its stability.
"The Libyan people have endured prolonged waiting and cannot
accept any further delays in the formation of a unified government
that brings together all regions East, West, and South to rebuild
the social fabric and economy and restore the sovereignty and
dignity of the nation," the statement said.
Bathily reiterated UNSMIL's commitment to supporting the Libyan
people in their pursuit of peace, justice, legitimate institutions,
and inclusive governance.
The Feb. 17 revolution in 2011 between the forces of the late
leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime and armed rebels ended with the
fall of Gaddafi's regime.
Since then, Libya has fallen into a state of political
instability and chaos as the North African country struggles to
make a democratic transition.
Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as
previously scheduled due to disagreements among the Libyan parties
over election laws.
