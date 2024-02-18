UK becomes part of drone alliance for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has joined forces with several Western European nations to initiate a plan to supply Ukraine with one million drones in its ongoing conflict with Russia, as announced by the United Kingdom Defense Ministry on Thursday. Partnering with Latvia, the United Kingdom has committed EUR200 million (USD250 million) to the initiative, aiming to enhance the West's provision of 'first person view' (FPV) drones. The coalition, which includes Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ukraine itself, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to provide arms to Kiev.



The funding from the United Kingdom and other coalition members will support the scaling up and streamlining of the drone supply to Ukraine, fostering competition among manufacturers. Latvia, in addition to financial assistance, has pledged to contribute technology and aid in developing skills to enhance Ukraine's capabilities in drone technology. The Latvian Defense Ministry has committed at least EUR10 million (USD10.7 million) within the next year for UAVs for Ukraine.



While the United Kingdom has not specified how much of its allocated funds will be channeled through the coalition, the collaboration underscores a coordinated effort among European nations to provide tangible support to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The initiative also aligns with NATO discussions, as defense ministers met in Brussels to explore continued assistance to Kiev. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of the United States approving a new international security package, including USD60 billion for Ukraine. However, the passage of the bill faces opposition in the United States House of Representatives, with Speaker Mike Johnson advocating prioritizing domestic security concerns at the southern United States border.



This collaborative effort to supply Ukraine with drones reflects a broader commitment among European nations to bolster the country's defenses in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges, highlighting the intricate dynamics involved in supporting nations facing security threats.







MENAFN18022024000045015687ID1107866276