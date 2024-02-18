Dozen Civilians Martyred In Israeli Bombardments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least ten Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were martyred as a result of Israeli occupation's airstrikes targeting a residential building in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, and a farmland in the northern outskirts of Rafah.

In central Gaza, local sources reported that Israeli warplanes bombed a residential apartment in the city of Deir al-Balah, killing three civilians.

Meantime, seven Palestinians, including three children and a woman, were martyred when Israeli occupation forces targeted an agricultural land sheltering displaced individuals in Khirbet Al-Adas neighborhood, located north of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

Israeli artillery carried out intensive shelling on the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, while aerial strikes targeted the Al-Sekka Street and the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

According to local health authorities, the latest figures bring up the number of people killed by Israeli occupation forces across the strip since the early morning of Saturday to 66, including 11 in Khan Yunis, and approximately 44 in central Gaza.

In a preliminary count, the death toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has now risen to a documented 28,858, with 68,677 others injured, according to the Ministry of Health.

