Embassy Holds Legacy Programme Of Qatar-Indonesia Year Of Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Indonesia recently organised cultural shows at the National Museum of Qatar recently which showcased various performances from singing, dancing to traditional music. The Shows was held as part of the Legacy Programme of Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture which was successfully completed last year.

Indonesian Embassy in cooperation with Indonesian Community Association in Qatar (PERMIQA) brought seven cultural groups which were formed by Indonesian community in Qatar. These seven groups are the Puspa Qinarya, Indonesian Ladies Angklung, Sanggar Seni Messaied, Rumah Seni Al Khor, Gempita Seni Dukhan, Sanggar Bhineka Wakra and Bahana Indonesia Gemilang Choir.

The shows were attended by Qatari dignitaries such as National Museum of Qatar Director, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, official from Chairperson Office, Aisha bin Ghanem al Athiya, Ambassadors, Friends of Indonesia and Indonesian Community in Qatar. Hundreds of visitors were presence to watch this two hour performances.

In his remarks, Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan mentioned that“our appreciation of art and culture is not merely for entertainment purposes. It also sharpens one of the most valuable things we have: our senses, which allow us to connect within our inner soul and the world that surrounds us, deepening the understanding and appreciation of our shared humanity.”

The Indonesian Cultural Shows were organised by the Indonesian Embassy in conjunction with the“Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa” exhibition which is being held in the National Museum of Qatar since October and which was concluded yesterday, making it as one of the longest Indonesian exhibition ever held in Qatar.

In conducting the cultural shows, the Indonesian Embassy was in cooperation with Indonesian Community Association or PERMIQA.“Our community has played important role on advancing our cultural diplomacy in Qatar, particularly during the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture last year”, said Ali Murtado, the Head of Division for Cultural activities at the Embassy of Indonesia.

Murtado added that more than 30 events were held last year, in celebration the cultural year, both in Indonesia and in Qatar.