Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Presents Proposal To Reform UN Security Council Veto System

MUNICH (Germany), Feb 18 (NNN-ANDINA) - Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea on Saturday presented the Peruvian proposal to reform the United Nations Security Council veto system -within the framework of his participation in the main program of the 60th Munich Security Conference .

During the “UN Security Council Reform” session, the government official detailed the United Nations Majority of Three Initiative (UNM3 Initiative) approach, through which a resolution can only be blocked if three or more members exercise veto.

Before high-ranking authorities, the Peruvian Cabinet member explained that through this proposal it is required to“explain the reasons why the veto is exercised so that the moral and legal obligation that emanates from the Charter of San Francisco is transparent.”

He added that “this way, if there is a continuity of the veto concerning a war, an interstate conflict, or within a State, the international community can publicly question the reasons if human rights and International Humanitarian Law are violated and exercise the veto.”

During the panel discussion,Gonzalez-Olaechea explained that Peru, unlike the eight proposals raised over the last 60 years, presents it individually.

“ Peru is a non-central, small country, but 200 years ago it launched and executed the first initiative of a peace integration process: the Amphictyonic Congress of Panama. We do believe that there is room to issue disruptive proposals, “ he stated at the event.

Gonzalez-Olaechea also indicated that currently the 'majority of one' prevails. I t means, if we are 193 members of the United Nations, one can prevail with respect to 192 or 5 with respect to 188. “ .

The panel also included the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob; the Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ireland, Micheál Martin Tánaiste; the National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kenya, Monica Juma; and the Secretary of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Susanne Baumann.

The Körber-Stiftung International Affairs Executive-Director Nora Müller was the event's moderator. - NNN-ANDINA