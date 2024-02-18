Exploring Real Life Applications Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

We all know that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing how we live and work and transforming our world socially, economically, and politically. AI algorithms have the ability to understand, think logically, and fix their own mistakes. AI applications in real life have progressed dramatically in recent years and may now be found in practically every business industry. Many programs and services that assistin doing routine tasks in several disciplines, such as healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing, are now driven by AI.

In this essay, we will discuss the remarkable progress of AI in effectively utilizing variresources and its fast-paced improvement in several real-life applications.

The Rise of AI Applications in Real Life Artificial intelligence (AI) is a prominent trend with applications in varifields. It involves replicating human intellectual processes using computer systems, combining computer science, algorithms, machine learning, and data science. AI systems can perform tasks similarly to human experts and have applications in planning, robotics, vision, speech, expert systems, and natural language processing, etc.

In the past, applying AI in real life was about greater success, but it has been almost a decade since adopting AI technology became necessary for enterprises' survival. Artificial intelligence-based technologies are currently widely employed in a variety of applications. This essay will take a close look at several applications such as healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing. Aside from these uses, AI plays an essential role in a variety of other disciplines, including education, Finance, lifestyle, ecology, navigation, robotics, human resources, gaming, social media, astronomy, travel and transportation, and many more. Artificial intelligence may assist educators in automating administrative duties, digitizing course content, and monitoring pupils. The widespread adoption of AI in the financial sector has brought about a transformative shift, enabling advancements in areas like wealth management, algorithmic trading, and fraud prevention, ultimately reducing investment risk and reshaping the way financial institutions, banks, and investors conduct their operations. AI-powered systems may scan job candidate profiles and resumes to offer recruiters with an overview of the talent pool from which to pick. In a nutshell, the integration of AI into varisectors has ignited a transformative wave of innovation.

One of the applications of machine learning in ecology is biodiversity monitoring, which involves species identification and population tracking. These actions contribute to surveillance efforts. The following figure shows the companies that have AI products and services in variapplications, particularly in healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture. You can observe varicompanies such as providing state-of-the-art technology in the aforementioned fields in picture. For instance: AssemblyAI, C3, Width, Saiwa, MURF, OpenAI, and MonkeyLearn.







AI has demonstrated its potential to make tasks more streamlined and significantly closer to perfection. In the sequel, we will explore how AI establishes itself as an indispensable tool in each of the aforementioned areas.

Healthcare

Recently, Artificial Intelligence has increasingly become an integral part of medicine and healthcare systems. Here, doctors and experts hold AI methods such as image processing techniques, in high regard as a pivotal area in medical science. AI is now extensively employed to support diverse medical tasks, and each day brings innovative and beneficial advancements in this field. In particular, AI plays a significant role in enhancing medical imaging, enabling early detection and diagnosis, and providing surgical assistance, among other duties.

One notable real-life application involves improving the accuracy and clarity of medical images, including MRI, CT scans, and X-rays, often requiring enhancements through image processing algorithms like denoising, deblurring, and resolution enhancement. AI also plays a critical role in predicting contagidiseases, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it helped monitor and screen patients.

Agriculture

Agriculture stands as one of the most ancient and crucial sectors globally. The world's population is rapidly growing, and the need for food is on the rise. While combining the terms AI and agriculture might appear as a strange pairing. However, AI has transformed into a milestone in this field lately. AI has embarked on a journey that is becoming a revolution in agriculture. Nowadays, due to developing technology and flowing the AI applications in real life, farmers can not only monitor the health of their crops using AI-powered drones but also, recently, it has become clear that AI can improve agricultural decision-making. Specifically, farmers can make better decisions and analyze their farming methods using AI technology, which leads to heightened efficiency in agriculture. Algorithms such as plant counting or counting trees are utilized to determine their effectiveness.

Artificial intelligence is utilized to detect soil flaws and nutrient deficits. AI-enabled drones can identify where weeds are growing using computer vision and machine learning techniques. AI bots can assist in harvesting crops at a higher volume and rate than human employees.

Manufacturing

AI has had a notable impact on the manufacturing sector, enhancing the manufacturing process through variimprovements brought about by the utilization of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms. AI is being utilized in manufacturing to automate operations, optimize production, and enhance quality control.

Additionally, AI improves defect detection by using advanced image processing methods to automatically categorize imperfections across a wide range of industrial items. This technology utilizes advanced cameras to monitor each stage of manufacturing, enabling the identification of defects with the assistance of AI. Moreover, considering the increasing data every day, this field is expected to hold greater potential for receiving positive developments in manufacturing through the use of AI applications in real life.

Industry 4.0

We are currently undergoing a significant change in how we manufacture products due to the integration of digital technology into the production process. This shift is so significant that it's referred to as Industry 4.0, signifying the fourth major manufacturing revolution. The idea behind the Industry 4.0 revolution was constructed upon the three previindustrial revolutions: the initial revolution involving mechanization through water and steam power, the second revolution centered on mass production with the help of electricity, and the third revolution marked by computerization with automation. Industry 4.0 is defined by the rise of automation and the utilization of artificial intelligence in factories. Without a doubt, artificial intelligence stands as a highly sustainable criterion in this major shift. Factories generate vast amounts of data, and this phenomenon is continuously increasing. As data continues to increase, the potential results that Artificial Intelligence can achieve, become even more remarkable.

Future Trends

AI technology is rapidly developing and evolving, with significant potential impacts on variaspects of human life:

In healthcare, AI will enhance the speed and accuracy of disease identification, streamline medication research, improve patient engagement, and simplify administrative tasks like appointment scheduling and billing.

Adoption of AI in transportation towards fully autonomvehicles.

AI will be utilized to create new solutions for pollution reduction and environmental protection.

Producing new technologies for space exploration and plcolonization.

AI will revolutionize the way we work by automating regular chores and freeing up human workers to pursue more creative and strategic efforts.

AI will be capable of processing difficult inquiries, making tailored suggestions, and giving superior consumer experiences.

Conclusion

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a word, it is now a very important part of our lives. It affects every aspect of society in ways that we could only imagine a few years ago. In a world undergoing digital transformation, AI has emerged as a driving force across diverse industries. Furthermore, the need for AI applications in real life are felt wherever we think, especially in healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

In healthcare, AI refines diagnosis through advanced imaging and predictive analysis, even aiding in disease outbreak predictions, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agriculture industry gains renewed energy with the aid of AI-powered drones that monitor crops, and machine learning enhances decision-making. In manufacturing, AI propels smart factories with precise quality control and resource efficiency under the banner of Industry 4.0.

Obviously, the future holds a deeper embrace of AI's potential as industries tap into its capabilities to redefine processes and solve complex problems. Without a doubt, artificial intelligence holds great promise for revolutionizing our lives.