Agreement gives crews rights to refuse work in Red Sea amid growing threats

(MENAFN) In response to escalating security concerns in the Red Sea region, a labor union and a coalition comprising parties within the shipping industry have announced that marine crew members now possess the right to decline work assignments on ships traversing through the Red Sea. This significant development stems from a newly forged agreement between sailors and commercial shipping companies, aimed at safeguarding the welfare and safety of seafarers amidst mounting threats in the area.



The decision to grant seafarers the option to refuse work comes amidst a surge in attacks targeting commercial vessels by the Houthi group in the Red Sea. Since mid-November, the Houthi group has intensified its assaults on ships using drones and missiles, attributing their actions to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The heightened risk posed by these attacks has prompted concerted efforts to bolster safety measures for maritime workers operating in the region.



Recognizing the hazardous conditions faced by seafarers, agreements have already been reached to provide double pay for crew members navigating through high-risk areas. Additionally, in December, negotiations between seafarers and commercial shipping companies led to the expansion of designated war-prone and high-risk zones to encompass the southern region of the Red Sea. These negotiated arrangements, known as International Negotiating Forum agreements, aim to provide comprehensive protection for maritime workers amid evolving security challenges.



Under the terms of the newly established agreement, seafarers are required to provide seven days' notice before entering the designated area. Importantly, they retain the right to request relocation to an alternative location at the expense of the shipping company. This provision underscores the commitment of both the International Transport Workers' Federation and the International Negotiating Forum to prioritize the safety and well-being of seafarers navigating through perilous waters.



By granting marine crews the authority to refuse work assignments in the Red Sea, the agreement represents a pivotal step towards ensuring the protection of maritime workers in the face of escalating security threats. The collaboration between labor unions and shipping companies underscores a collective commitment to safeguarding the rights and safety of seafarers operating in high-risk environments.

