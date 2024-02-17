Zelensky, Harris Discuss Security, U.S. Support And Confiscation Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed security issues, the battlefield situation, U.S. support, the confiscation of Russian assets and participation in the Global Peace Summit with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich.

The President of Ukraine said this at a joint press conference with Harris after the bilateral meeting in Munich, according to Ukrinform.

“The main topics of conversation were security and resilience. I expressed gratitude to Harris for her attention to Ukraine and the people, as well as for the support and leadership provided by the United States in uniting the world against Russian attacks. It is important that Ukraine, America, and the world continue to stand together. We must continue to implement the required security measures, achieve the necessary results, and enhance our resilience against Russian aggression. It is important to demonstrate to Putin every day that his hostility towards people and freedom will never overcome the unity of the free world,” said the President.

Zelensky,meet in Munich

He emphasized that the key issue for Ukraine is to maintain American support. "Ukraine and all our soldiers need and expect a corresponding positive vote in the US Congress for the aid package," Zelensky said.

He briefed the U.S. Vice President on the battlefield situation, opportunities and prospects for Ukraine, provided that it receives sufficient support. The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of heads of state.

According to the President, the meeting also touched upon the issue of justice, one of the components of which is further pressure on Putin and his regime in all directions. "This year, it is important to ensure the confiscation and use of Russian assets for protection against Russian terror. A strong decision is needed to allow for the confiscation of Russia's frozen assets. Additionally, large-scale pressure through sanctions is necessary to limit Putin's ability to finance this war," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met on the sidelines of 60th Munich Security Conference, which started at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel on February 16 and will last toll February 18. The main topics of this year's conference are the wars in Israel and Ukraine, the global security crisis, armed conflicts, migration, climate, and the development of new technologies.