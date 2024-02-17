Czechia, Partners Looking For Funds To Supply Ukraine With 800,000 Shells - Pavel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic is looking for equipment and ammunition all over the world and is working with NATO, as the partners should support the supply of weapons to Ukraine from all possible sources.

Czech President Petr Pavel said this at the 7th Ukrainian Lunch on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Pavel noted that since last year the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine has changed significantly and is "not good" in many areas. He stated that, despite all the mistakes made at the beginning of its aggression, Russia has learned many lessons, including from the Ukrainian military and its tactics.

"They managed to transit to a war economy. They are now producing more weapons and ammunition than we collectively can provide to Ukraine. They don't care about their human resources, and their pool for mobilization is much larger than in Ukraine. President Putin is now working to achieve visible success [on the battlefield] prior to the [presidential] elections," he said.

"What can we do in this situation? It is necessary to support Ukraine in the delivery of weapons and ammunition from all the sources available. [...] I want to mention specifically Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada - we came up with the arrangement that we combine know-how with resources and get equipment from third countries to either of our countries for overhaul and then speed up the delivery to Ukraine," Pavel said.

According to him, at this point, it was possible to find 500,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition and 300,000 122mm shells that can be delivered to Ukraine within weeks if the funding is found quickly.

"We will address our partners from the U.S., Germany, Sweden, or whoever is able to contribute to this effort," the Czech president said.