Amir Meets Tajikistan President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met today with HE the President of the friendly Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of Rahmon's visit to attend the closing ceremony of HH the Amir Sword Festival.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in different fields of cooperation.
A number of Their Excellencies and senior officials attended the meeting, along with the members of the Tajik delegation accompanying the President.
MENAFN17022024000067011011ID1107864268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.