Amir Meets Tajikistan President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met today with HE the President of the friendly Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of Rahmon's visit to attend the closing ceremony of HH the Amir Sword Festival.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in different fields of cooperation.

A number of Their Excellencies and senior officials attended the meeting, along with the members of the Tajik delegation accompanying the President.

