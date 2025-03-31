Take Up Fencing Of Indo-Bangladesh Border On A Priority Basis, BSF Tells CPWD

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) Ravi Gandhi, additional director general, BSF, Eastern Command, Border Security Force (BSF), has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to acquire land wherever necessary and complete fencing projects along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) on a priority basis.

The ADG also reviewed the situation at borders along the Malda and Murshidabad districts in West Bengal, where the BSF's Area of Domination has been brought closer to the International Border (IB).

In most places -- particularly the fenced portions of the IBB -- the BSF's Area of Domination starts from beyond the fence, located 150 yards from the IB. The situation in the 150-yards-wide stretch between the fence and the IB -- where Indian villagers have farmland, and some zero-line villages are located -- turns extremely vulnerable, particularly at night.

Indian villagers living across the fence have often complained of attacks by Bangladeshi criminals, while those with farmland there have claimed that crops are looted or destroyed at night by people from across the IB.

"The ADG, along with Karani Singh Shekhawat, IG, South Bengal Frontier, BSF and Tarun Kumar Gautam, DIG, Malda Sector, toured Malda and Murshidabad along with CPWD officials. He took stock of the changing situation in these two districts, due to goings-on in Bangladesh, and held meetings with officials of other agencies and the police. He made it clear that security along the IBB will not be relaxed under any circumstances," a senior BSF official said.

The ADG first visited the 71 Bn BSF headquarters at Baishnabnagar, Malda, before inspecting the newly-constructed patrol base at Itaghati and assessed the progress made in bringing the Domination Line closer to the IB within the area of responsibility of Border Outposts Beldanga and Itaghati, under the 88 Bn BSF.

He took up the matter of fencing of the remaining 29 km stretch in this area with the CPWD. He made it clear that any lapse along the sensitive border can turn into a serious national threat.

"In the Murshidabad district, he visited Border Outpost Chandnichak (under the 71 Bn BSF) and took up the matter of pending works related to the border fencing and land acquisition with both BSF and CPWD officials.

He spoke to the jawans and listened to their experiences while managing the border, particularly on Char land. Chars are basically sandbanks of the river Padma that are extremely vulnerable to movement from across the border.

He also interacted with locals who informed him of how extension of the Domination Line closer to the IB has helped in protecting their crops. The ADG assured that the BSF will continue to do whatever is possible to protect their interests," the official added.