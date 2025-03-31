Sanitation Workers Cherish Moment Of PM Modi Washing Their Feet At Kumbh

MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, March 31 (IANS) The Mahakumbh in the Sangam city of Prayagraj has concluded recently. As in every previous edition, the sanitation workers played a crucial role in keeping the Kumbh fair clean and beautiful with their tireless efforts. However, it was the moment during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had honoured these workers that remains etched in the hearts of people even today.

Remembering that historic moment when Prime Minister Modi washed the feet of sanitation workers in the 2019 Kumbh, the workers continue to feel proud.

Jyoti Mehtar, one of the sanitation workers, told IANS: "We never thought that any Prime Minister would honour cleaning workers in such a manner. No leader has ever given us such respect, but Prime Minister Modi washed our feet and made us feel dignified. This moment will always remain with us, especially when we work during the Kumbh, it refreshes these memories."

In addition to this respectful gesture by Prime Minister Modi, Jyoti also believes that the government's schemes apply equally to all, without discrimination.

She added: "The government's schemes benefit every section of society, regardless of who they are. Modi ji treats everyone equally and respects Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution."

Similarly, another sanitation worker, Naresh, recalled the moment from 2019, saying: "We have never seen a leader wash the feet of any worker before like this. PM Modi doesn't differentiate between the rich and the poor. He gave us such respect, which brings us great happiness."

The workers also expressed that, due to PM Modi, they no longer face discrimination. They believe that his gesture was a source of pride for their entire community, making them realise that their work is vital for society and that they deserve respect too.

It is worth noting that during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh in Prayagraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally washed the feet of sanitation workers, honouring them in a way that became an example of social equality and respect for the entire country.

This step highlighted the dignity of cleanliness and labour, sending a message that every section of society deserves respect.

This time, the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj was the world's largest religious gathering, attracting millions of devotees who came to bathe at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati.

The role of these sanitation workers in this grand event was immensely important. Even in the 2025 Kumbh, the sanitation workers carried out their duties with dedication, feeling proud and remembering the honour bestowed upon them by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.