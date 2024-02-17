3Rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Century, Shubman Gill’S Fifty Help India Extend Lead To 322 Runs

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Feb 17 (IANS) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up the second century of the ongoing series while Shubman Gill supported him with an unbeaten fifty to help India extend their lead to 322 runs and take a strong grip in the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin's overnight withdrawal from the match because of a family medical emergency meant India were one frontline bowler short ahead of Day Three. But others stepped up, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-84, especially fuelled by a strong spell after lunch.

Kuldeep Yadav impressed in the morning with his pace, turn and variations to take two scalps while Ravindra Jadeja also picked two wickets and Jasprit Bumrah triggered the collapse by taking out Joe Root as England lost their remaining eight wickets for just 95 runs, giving India the 126-run lead and momentum in the match, which wasn't a realistic possibility in the morning.

In their second innings, Jaiswal showed restraint before attacking England's bowlers to make 104 and retired hurt shortly before stumps due to back spasms. Gill also cashed on the tiring England bowlers by batting at his own pace and remained 65 not out at stumps, with Kuldeep Yadav giving him company on three.

At the start of the final session, Jaiswal and Gill were content with tiring out England's bowlers. But something changed in the 27th over, as Jaiswal moved from 35 off 73 balls to 49 off 76 balls, pulling and smashing Anderson for a six and two fours. He then smacked Hartley over long-on for two sixes, the first of which fetched him his fifty.

Jaiswal's onslaught continued when he punched and swept Joe Root for boundaries, followed by lofting Rehan Ahmed for six. But the highlight was Jaiswal reverse-sweeping Ahmed for back-to-back fours. He then cut through cover-point for four to raise his century.

Gill took on Root by lofting over long-off for six and then pulled Mark Wood for another maximum to get his fifty as well in 98 balls. After being troubled by back spasms twice, Jaiswal had to retire hurt.

Gill continued to flay boundaries even as Rajat Patidar pulled straight to mid-wicket and fell for a ten-ball duck. Despite that, India managed to make 152 runs in the final session on Day Three and have taken a firm grip on this Test, with England left in a dire situation to save the match.

Brief scores:

India 445 & 196/2 in 51 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 104, Shubman Gill 65 not out; Tom Hartley 1-42, Joe Root 1-48) lead England 319 all out in 71.1 overs (Ben Duckett 153, Ben Stokes 41; Mohammed Siraj 4-84, Ravindra Jadeja 2-51) by 322 runs

