Broken Bow & Hochatown Oklahoma To Be Featured On HGTV's House Hunters Cabin Edition, February 21, 2024

The“Stallion” Cabin Broken Bow. Oklahoma

Ashly Kuma, brokenbow's Co-Founder to Star in HGTV's "House Hunters Cabin Edition," Showcasing Broken Bow's Charm & Unique Cabin Rentals

BROKEN BOW, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- brokenbow is thrilled to announce that its co-founder, Ashly Kuma, will be on the first season of HGTV's“House Hunters Cabin Edition,” set to air on February 21, 2024. This exciting development not only sheds light on the beauty and landscape of Broken Bow, Oklahoma but also showcases the luxurious cabin rentals that grace the region.Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is a cabin haven that blends the serenity of lake life with the thrill of hiking, fishing, off-roading, and relaxation, all while staying in luxurious style. Conveniently located within an easy afternoon drive from Dallas/Fort Worth, OKC, Tulsa, or Arkansas, Broken Bow beckons with an unmatched getaway experience. Whether it's a spontaneous escape from the city, a group retreat, or a gathering of friends, visitors are assured of finding their perfect cabin.The extraordinary growth of Broken Bow as a destination has increased tremendously, with the number of cabins expanding from 500 in 2019 to currently over 3,000+ cabins. This surge is a testament to the area's distinctive charm and landscape and has driven the demand for cabin rentals around the beautiful Broken Bow Lake. The upcoming spring will mark the grand opening of the New Choctaw Landing & Resort, a 100-room casino resort set to elevate the region's appeal, providing an even more enticing escape into nature. Additionally, this spring, Broken Bow finds itself in the path of totality for the Total Solar Eclipse of 2024, promising celestial wonders for those exploring this captivating area.Ashly Kuma, Co-Founder of brokenbow and a seasoned realtor will take the lead in guiding the cabin search on“House Hunters Cabin Edition,” showcasing the rich variety of cabins available in Broken Bow & Hochatown. From family retreats and romantic getaways to budget-friendly stays and pet-friendly accommodations, the Broken Bow area offers a diverse array of cabins to suit every kind of stay.Ashly's pivotal role in developing brokenbow into a premier local cabin listing site has resulted in significant savings for guests compared to larger, mainstream booking platforms. With a focus on a boutique marketplace model, brokenbow aims for a personalized experience for both cabin owners and visitors.According to Chad Ellis, Head of Customer Support,“Our team has worked hard over the past year and a half, to provide hosts with an alternative to bigger marketplaces like Booking, Airbnb, and VRBO. The guest can typically save between 5-12% by booking on brokenbow, while at the same time offering an easy online booking experience. We offer a solution to help cut online booking costs for guests, while also helping hosts reduce digital marketing costs by enhancing the cabin visibility on the internet.”For more details on listing or booking a cabin, please visit brokenbow/cabins .About brokenbow:brokenbow stands as a local cabin rental marketplace connecting cabin hosts with guests online. With a focus on reducing fees for hosts & guests and enhancing the online guest experience, brokenbow is emerging as a boutique marketplace for unique cabin rentals around Broken Bow Lake & Beavers Bend. Whether people are looking for adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, brokenbow can help.

