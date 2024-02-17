PM, Japanese Digital Transformation Minister Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tokyo, Feb 17 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met in Tokyo on Saturday with Japanese Minister of Digital Transformation, Kono Taro.During the meeting, which was attended by Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Ahmad Hanandeh, the two sides discussed activation of a memorandum of understanding that was signed last year between the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Digital Agency of the Japanese government to enhance joint cooperation.They also talked about efforts to open markets for companies from the two countries and leverage skilled human resources, and agreed that work teams submit a proposal for an executive plan that will be approved and go into implementation soon.The Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the information technology and digital economy fields, the exchange of expertise and keeness to facilitate procedures, activate the memorandum and press ahead with cooperation in the sector.For his part, the Japanese minister hailed cooperation with Jordan, stressing the need for broader scopes of collaboration and keep channels open to implement the agreement.