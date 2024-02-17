Gaza Death Toll Rises To 28,858

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, Feb 17 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip rose to 28,858, and the total number of injuries to 68,677 in the last 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday.It said in its daily casualty update that Israeli occupation forces carried out 9 massacres in which 83 people were killed and 125 injured.The ministry said many victims remained under the rubble or on the streets as the Israeli army denied medics and ambulance teams access to them.