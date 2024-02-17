Development Of Middle Corridor Of Great Importance For Kazakhstan - Kazakh Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM, or Middle Corridor) is of great importance for Kazakhstan, the Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev said during the meeting of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Trend reports.

"Development of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route is of great importance for Kazakhstan as a reliable supplier of energy resources and strategic goods to Europe," he said.

According to him, strategic synergy with Germany, together with a convenient geographical location at the crossroads of intercontinental transportation routes, including energy supply routes, strengthens Kazakhstan's position as a regional investment hub and one of the key players in the global energy arena.

The minister noted that the strengthening of Kazakhstan's industrial potential is also among the strategic areas of cooperation with Germany.

"For our republic, Germany as an industrial power with its core competencies is the most suitable partner. The government of Kazakhstan is facing the task to further improve conditions for attracting large private investment, institutional environment for business, and harmonization of legislative regulation", Sharlapayev said.

Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor links the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

To note, a route train traveling along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

