Zelensky On Putin's Future: He Will Be In The Dock In The Hague Or Killed By One Of His Accomplices

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is convinced that Putin has only two options ahead: to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his accomplices.

The Ukrainian leader said this in his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform reports.

"One may have different attitudes towards international institutions, but the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest for kidnapping and forced deportation of children from Ukraine clearly demonstrates where Putin's so-called“career” should end. He has only two options ahead – to be in the dock in The Hague, or to be killed by one of his accomplices," Zelensky said.

He added that Putin's years of self-isolation and his impunity had led to his complete degradation.

"He now openly justifies Hitler, absolving him of responsibility for World War II. He has made the genocide of our people just an ordinary part of his policy," Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky said, Putin kills whoever he wants, be it an opposition leader or anyone else who seems as a target exactly to him.

According to Zelensky, after the murder of Alexei Navalny, it is absurd to perceive Putin as a supposedly legitimate head of the Russian state.

"He is a thug who maintains power through corruption and violence. Coming to his so-called 'inauguration,' shaking his hand, considering him an equal means to disdain the very nature of political power," Zelensky said.

On February 16, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service announced that opposition Russian politician Alexei Navalny had died in a penal colony in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

Earlier in Germany, Zelensky said that Navalny had been "likely killed by Putin, like thousands of other tortured people."

Photo: Oleksiy Chernyshov / Facebook